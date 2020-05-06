EA Games

If you're getting burned out on catching fish and catching bugs in Animal Crossing, the Sims 4 is gearing back up. Eco Lifestyle will be the newest expansion pack for the life simulation game from Electronic Arts and Maxis, the companies said Wednesday. The game with the expansion pack will be available to play on PC, Mac, PS4 and Xbox One systems on June 5, and will cost $40. Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle transports you to Evergreen Harbor -- a bustling town focused on alternative energy sources and sustainability.

With the expansion pack, Sims can decorate their homes with up-cycled furniture and dress in clothes made from reclaimed materials. Install solar panels, wind turbines and dew collectors to help them produce their own water and electricity. Don't forget to build a garden so the fridge is stocked, too.

Read more: 20 years ago, The Sims gave millennials a dream life reality couldn't match

Your Sim's every choice directly influences life in Evergreen Harbor. Sims can take action to implement positive change like supporting green initiatives, setting up community spaces and taking care of their neighborhood. As Sims pick up trash, tend their gardens and use sustainable materials, the water will be clean, nature will thrive and the skies will be clear.

EA Games

If your Sim doesn't take positive action, Evergreen Harbor will show that as well. Junk will accumulate on property, nature will retreat and air pollution levels will rise.

"We're thrilled to give players the opportunity to explore an eco-friendly way of living in The Sims and play the change they want to see," George Pigula, Eco Lifestyle producer, said in a release on Wednesday. "By discovering and practicing sustainable habits, like using solar panels or wind turbines to power their electricity, or upcycling materials to create new furniture, players and their Sims can play with life in all-new ways."

EA Games

Until Eco Lifestyle's release, Sims fans can still take environmentally conscious steps in their digital world with the Island Living expansion pack, announced at E3 last year. Your Sims can live in sunny Sulani and get a job working in conservation. Take care of the island and you'll see the fruits of your labor over time. If you don't, you'll see that too.

For more gaming, check out Apple Arcade vs. Google Play Pass: Which $5 game streaming service wins? and the 7 best game subscription services.