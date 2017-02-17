There was an interactive telenovela on Facebook Live

Screenshot by Richard Nieva/CNET

Here's a novel way to use Facebook Live.

On Friday, Super Deluxe, an entertainment company based in Los Angeles, ran a choose-your-own-adventure telenovela on Facebook Live, the social network's live streaming service.

People could vote on where they want the plot of a Spanish soap opera to go by using the reaction buttons you usually use to say you like, love or are sad about something.

For example, during one scene, the audience ouldn choose between three weapons a character could grab: knife, boomerang, or, um dildo. (The audience chose the sex toy, because internet.)

At one point, about 4,000 people were watching.

Facebook has been making a push for live video on its social network. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said this is the "new golden age" for video. Indeed it is.