I say this with all due kindness and respect: If you pay full price for a Samsung phone, you're nuts. Every year, new models emerge with $800, $900, even $1,000 price tags. And a year later (sometimes less), those same models can be had for half as much (sometimes less). So let's take a look at your options -- keeping in mind that next year at this time, we're likely to be having the same conversation about the Galaxy Note 10.

At time of writing, I spotted at least 20 different Amazon sellers offering the unlocked Note 9 for anywhere from $381-$399. The link below will take you to one of them; if it's sold out there, you should see the next best option. (You can also look for the Other Sellers box on Amazon for more choices.) Most of these seem to be covered by the Amazon Renewed program, meaning they should look and operate like new. They're also covered by a 90-day warranty. I love this option, because I can take the phone to just about any carrier and not be on the hook for any kind of financing or lease agreement.

Search this buy-back service for the Note 9 and you'll find a couple dozen of them, some priced as low as $360. Some are tied to specific carriers, some are unlocked. Some are in "good" condition, some "very good," some "pristine." Whatever options you choose, you'll get a 12-month warranty. My advice: Opt for an unlocked model if you can. You should be able to unlock carrier-specific models, but the process varies from one carrier to another and can be a hassle.

This is from a top-rated seller called CellFeee, and at this writing the only colors available are Lavender Purple and Ocean Blue. But you're getting the Note 9 unlocked, with a 90-day warranty. Search elsewhere on eBay and you're likely to find similar deals -- possibly even better ones if you're willing to risk buying from an individual rather than a reseller.

So there you go! Three great options for getting a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 for not $1,000. Which one might you choose, and why?

