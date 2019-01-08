There are five ways to unlock the Lockly Secure Pro smart lock

Lockly

Lockly has a new smart lock at CES 2019 -- the Lockly Secure Pro.

The Secure Pro deadbolt costs $300; the latch model costs $330. Both come in satin nickel and venetian bronze color finishes.

There's five different ways to access the lock -- with a regular ol' key, via a key pad, with a fingerprint scan, via the app and with either Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

The lock runs on AA batteries and is supposed to last for at least a year.

Lockly's Secure Pro smart locks are expected to ship in early 2019.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.