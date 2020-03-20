Theragun sale returns: Get these massage therapy guns for up to $150 off

Deal Savings Price





Theragun makes some of the most popular massage guns -- it's probably the best-known brand in the percussive therapy arena. And now, as folks are looking to stock up the home gym, the company is again offering a slate of discounts:

The top-of-the-line G3Pro, normally $599, is currently on sale for $449.

The G3 model has dropped from $399 to $349.

The entry-level Liv model has shaved $50 off its usual $249 price and is going for $199.

But there's something else here that's notable: The folks at Theragun tell us, "Each Theragun sold will provide 100 meals to people across America through Feeding America to help people in need during this difficult time (in addition to similar charities across the globe)." Theragun will also be "releasing daily wellness routines on Instagram Live to give people a resource to practice wellness at home."

We're hearing the sale runs through May 9, so if you missed out on these during the last big Black Friday sale, now's your chance for another look.

Also, if you don't feel like scrambling for your wallet at this hour, Theragun offers PayPal and Amazon Pay at checkout. That means you don't need to input a credit card if you already have accounts at either. These products are also available for the same price at Best Buy and Amazon.

Theraguns use percussive therapy to massage sore muscles and knots. Think of it as a deep tissue massage, without the spa or the masseuse. The high-powered thumping movements and vibrations Theraguns provide supposedly reach deeper into your muscles than foam rolling or a professional hands-on massage.

Theraguns are popular with athletes and sports professionals, but anyone who works out hard or deals with muscle soreness can benefit from one. Considering buying one for yourself or as a gift? Check out these five reasons to get a Theragun.

Looking for cheaper alternatives? We have those, too.

