Black Friday 2019 Theragun deals: Save up to $200 on all 3 models

The most popular massage guns are on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. All three models of the Theragun are on sale, most a few hundred dollars off, and the sale runs from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4. You can see all three listed on its main Black Friday page.

(Theragun offers PayPal and Amazon Pay at checkout, so you don't need to input a credit card if you already have accounts at either.)

A Theragun uses percussive therapy to massage sore muscles and knots. Think of it as a deep tissue massage, without the spa or the masseuse. The high-powered thumping movements and vibrations the Theragun provides supposedly reach deeper into your muscles than foam rolling or a professional hands-on massage.

Theraguns are popular with athletes and sports professionals, but anyone who works out hard or deals with muscle soreness can benefit from one. Considering buying one for yourself or as a gift? Check out these five reasons to get a Theragun.

Looking for cheaper alternatives? We have those, too.

The top of the line Theragun G3Pro uses up to 60 pounds of force to break up tight muscles and improve your range of motion. The massage gun has four arm positions, allowing you to reach tight spots, like your lower back or glutes. It also comes with two swappable batteries so you'll always be able to use the G3Pro when you need it.

The G3 provides the same power as the G3Pro, but with fewer features for less money. You'll still get a powerful motor that puts out percussive vibrations that can ease tight muscles. It's a great device for the person in your life who loves to exercise and could use an upgrade from a foam roller.

The least expensive Theragun, the Liv has only one power setting and uses up to 30 pounds of force to relieve sore muscles. It has the same ergonomic design as the more expensive models and would be a great gift for anyone with chronic muscle tension.