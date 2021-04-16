Xiaomi Ninebot Mini is a $300 self-balancing scooter and remote controlled robot

Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Ninebot Mini self-balancing scooter is more than it appears. It's a personal transporter that looks like the Segway Ninebot because, well, it pretty much is -- Xiaomi now owns Segway. But not only is it an ordinary hoverboard, you can control it with your smartphone, turning it into a sort of remote control robot. Right now you can save $50 on a refurbished version of the when you use promo code CNETXNBT at checkout.

The Ninebot Mini has a range of 13.6 miles and a top speed of 10 miles per hour. It has a four-hour charge time and a weight limit of 190 pounds. The Ninebot Mini itself weighs 28 pounds and should easily fit in the trunk of your car. It's capable of handling 15-degree inclines, but any steeper and you'll probably be pushing it yourself. The feature that makes this hoverboard stand out from the competition, though, is the fact that it's controllable via your smartphone -- you can drive it around like a robot, though only when there's no one standing on it, of course.

