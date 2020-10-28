The Xbox Series X is now an actual refrigerator

Microsoft

When people first caught a glimpse of the upcoming Xbox Series X, many said that its boxy, rectangular shape resembled a refrigerator. Now, Microsoft has run with the joke, creating a fully-functioning Xbox Series X Fridge that you can enter to win today until Nov. 4.

Read more: Best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S with 4K, 120fps input and VRR

The Xbox Series X Fridge has an estimated value of $500 (£450, AU$749) -- the same as the Xbox Series X console itself, which is currently available for preorder (if you can find one) and will ship Nov. 10. To enter to win, you must be at least 18 years old, and have a Twitter account. Follow @xbox on the social media platform, and retweet the promotional post with #XSXFridgeSweeps. You can only enter once per person. And only one fan will win the promotional fridge.

The one.



The only.



Xbox Series X Fridge giveaway.



Follow and retweet with #XSXFridgeSweeps for a chance to win the Xbox Series X Fridge.



Ends 11/04/20. Rules: https://t.co/4P5hCSBPcy pic.twitter.com/MAt7xcTTQ4 — Xbox (@Xbox) October 28, 2020

Rapper Snoop Dogg and Youtuber Justine Ezarik (better known as iJustine) were both given an Xbox Series X Fridge this week.

For more, check out our unboxing of the Xbox Series X, and a walkthrough of the new console. We've also compared how the Xbox Series X stacks up against the upcoming Sony PS5.