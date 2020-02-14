Microsoft

In the market for a new Xbox? The deals don't come any better than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Antonline via Google Shopping has the . That's after an automatically applied $100 discount and promo code UKMJHX. (Scroll down a bit on the checkout page and you should be able to apply that code with one click.)

The listing page for this is a little weird, with only a tiny thumbnail of the console and some odd descriptors, like "2016" (the All-Digital arrived in 2019) and "Blu-ray Compatible" (this model has no optical drive). And although you can see three games, you can barely make out what they are.

We found clues in the store link, however: The games are Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon.

Those aren't exactly new and noteworthy, but overall the bundle is a pretty amazing deal. If you're interested, I'd act fast.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs

