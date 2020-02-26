Microsoft

In the market for a new Xbox? The deals don't come any better than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, SNG Trading via Rakuten has the with promo code SNG15A. (You must have a Rakuten account in order to use that code.) The good news: That's a great price on this console. The bad news: About two weeks ago it was available from another seller for the same price -- with three bundled games.

Something else to consider: This is the discless version of the Xbox One, so don't expect to play your old library of physical games. You can't even connect an external optical drive, if you were thinking along those lines.

What's more, the Xbox Series X is due later this year, so more and better deals on Xbox One consoles are probably yet to come.

Right now, though, a new one for $135 is still pretty compelling. Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new availability.

