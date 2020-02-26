CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus: Which mask? Disney CEO steps down Coronavirus 2020 Chevy C8 Corvette Katherine Johnson Resident Evil 3 Remake
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition is just $135 right now

That's a great deal on Microsoft's discless console.

digital

On sale right now for just $135.

 Microsoft

In the market for a new Xbox? The deals don't come any better than this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, SNG Trading via Rakuten has the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition for $135 with promo code SNG15A. (You must have a Rakuten account in order to use that code.) The good news: That's a great price on this console. The bad news: About two weeks ago it was available from another seller for the same price -- with three bundled games.

See it at Rakuten

Something else to consider: This is the discless version of the Xbox One, so don't expect to play your old library of physical games. You can't even connect an external optical drive, if you were thinking along those lines.

What's more, the Xbox Series X is due later this year, so more and better deals on Xbox One consoles are probably yet to come. 

Right now, though, a new one for $135 is still pretty compelling. Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox One S: All-Digital Edition drops discs
5:18

Originally published earlier this month. Updated to reflect new availability.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.