The Wonder Years reboot to focus on a Black family in 1960s Alabama

A new family is set to get by with a little help from their friends, as the theme song goes. The Wonder Years, the nostalgic 1980s-'90s comedy-drama about a young boy growing up in the 1960s, is coming back with a new look. ABC will reboot the iconic show to focus on a Black family in 1960s Alabama, Entertainment Weekly reported on Wednesday. Fred Savage, who starred as young Kevin Arnold in the original show, will direct. A representative for ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The half-hour show will cover the same time period as the original show, which was took place from 1968 to 1973. Filmmaker Lee Daniels will serve as executive producer, with Saladin Patterson as writer and executive producer.

"Fred emailed me last night to share the news!" actress Danica McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper on the show, wrote on Twitter. "I can't wait to see what he and (Lee Daniels) create. I have no doubt it will both honor the original show and do justice to the realities of growing up Black in (the) 1960s."

Fred emailed me last night to share the news! ❤

The original show starred Savage as Kevin Arnold, who ages from 12-17 during the show's six seasons. McKellar played Winnie Cooper, his friend and sometimes love interest. Kevin's family included parents Jack (Dan Lauria) and Norma (Alley Mills), and Kevin's older siblings Karen (Olivia d'Abo) and Wayne (Jason Hervey). The show featured universal growing-up plot lines as well and showed how the family was affected by news events of the '60s, including the Vietnam War. Actor Daniel Stern narrated the show as the voice of the adult Kevin.

No casting or release date information for the reboot is available yet.