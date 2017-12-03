The women of SNL offer biting view of sexual harrassment

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

SNL/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Sexual harassment has been in the news lately.

The tech world hasn't exactly been immune from the controversy. From VC Steve Jurvetson to Pixar boss John Lasseter to, well, Uber, the accusations and departures have been swift and sudden.

But is this really some novel development?

The women of "Saturday Night Live" and host Saoirse Ronan decided to offer a little perspective.

They offered a deceptively girl-groupy ditty called "Welcome to Hell." In bubblegum overtones, they sang of the grim realities of being a woman for, oh, the last few hundred years or more.

"All these big, cool, powerful guys are turning out to be, what's the word? Habitual predators," purred Aide Bryant.

"Cat's out of the bag," said Kate McKinnon. "Women get harassed all the time."

"This been the damn world," Cecily Strong explained.

But why the Spice Girls/Bananarama presentation? "This ain't a girl group. We just travel in a pack for safety," revealed Bryant.

The cheery atmosphere emphasizes the sheer, everyday horror.

And, as Leslie Jones interjected, it's even worse for women of color.

Still, some will only point to the "sad" results.

"Now 'House of Cards' is ruined and that really sucks," mused Ronan. "Well, here's a list of stuff that's ruined for us."

Simple things like parking and walking and, yes, Uber. Everyday behaviors that, for women, may be fraught with dangers.

It's tempting to think the recent mini-purge involving names as famous as Harvey Weinstein, Charlie Rose, Matt Lauer and Amazon Studios boss Roy Price, may bring a new atmosphere of respect.

But will anything really change?

After all, very little has in the longest time. I wonder which way Alabama will be voting on December 12.