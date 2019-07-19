A pack of fans at San Diego Comic-Con were treated to the first trailer for Netflix's The Witcher series on Friday, as well as the release date. We'd already seen shots of Henry Cavill as hero Geralt of Rivia and of his trusty steed, Roach, but this is our first footage from the adaptation of the Polish book that spawned a series of video games.
The new trailer was shown to the audience attending The Witcher panel at SDCC on Friday. And the reactions hitting social media have been positive.
The Witcher is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, which kicked off with 1993's The Last Wish, and CD Projekt Red's three-game series, which started in 2007. Each follows traveling monster slayer Geralt as he rights some of the world's wrongs (as long as the price is right).
The TV series has been in production since 2017, with Daredevil and The Defenders producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acting as showrunner.
Cavill was revealed to be playing Geralt the following year, and told Men's Health earlier this year that training for the role got him into the best shape of his life. Impressive when you consider the guy played Superman. Cavill is a huge fan of the property. He's read all the books and played all the games, Hissrich told Entertainment Weekly.
The rather excellent Witcher 3 is also coming to Nintendo Switch later this year.
Netflix is no doubt hopeful this adaptation will take off like Stranger Things' third season, which gave the streaming service a boost after it saw US subscriptions drop for the first time in eight years.
Discuss: The Witcher trailer reveals Netflix fantasy adventure at Comic-Con
