The Witcher will soon slay beasts on Netflix

If you've played all three Witcher games but still want more Geralt of Rivia in your life, you're in luck: The Witcher Saga is coming to Netflix.

The streaming giant is developing a series based on the Andrzej Sapkowski's series of Witcher novels, the same books that were turned into a beloved gaming franchise by CD Projekt RED.

Witchers are mysterious "warrior monks" who are trained to slay beasts and baddies -- for a cost. The saga was first turned into a video game with 2008's The Witcher, ending with 2015's widely acclaimed Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt.

Over 25 million Witcher games have been sold, so you could say this is a big deal.

No release date or castings have been announced, but Sean Daniel (1999's "The Mummy") and Jason Brown (2017's "The Mummy") will serve as executive producers.

