Toss a coin to your Witcher soundtrack.
The dulcet tones of Jaskier the bard and the rest of the music from Netflix fantasy show The Witcher will be available Friday, according to a tweet from The Witcher's official account, Wednesday.
The show, based on a series of Polish novels from the '90s, follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter called a Witcher. Geralt, among other things, can't seem to shake the companionship of Jaskier who tries to immortalize his adventures in song.
Tuesday, Netflix said The Witcher was its most popular first season of a series for far.
If you can't wait until Friday, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is available to stream on Spotify.
Discuss: The Witcher soundtrack is almost here, but you can blast Toss a Coin now
