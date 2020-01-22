The Witcher soundtrack is almost here, but you can blast Toss a Coin now

Netflix

Toss a coin to your Witcher soundtrack.

The dulcet tones of Jaskier the bard and the rest of the music from Netflix fantasy show The Witcher will be available Friday, according to a tweet from The Witcher's official account, Wednesday.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long?



The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January.



"Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

The show, based on a series of Polish novels from the '90s, follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter called a Witcher. Geralt, among other things, can't seem to shake the companionship of Jaskier who tries to immortalize his adventures in song.

Tuesday, Netflix said The Witcher was its most popular first season of a series for far.

If you can't wait until Friday, Toss a Coin to Your Witcher is available to stream on Spotify.