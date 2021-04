Netflix on Friday dropped a video celebrating the end The Witcher season 2's production. The upcoming season of the wildly popular show doesn't have a release date yet, but that's likely to be revealed soon.

Star Henry Cavill, who plays infamously sweary mutant monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, thanks a masked crew before showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich reveals that they shot over 158 days in 15 locations, with 89 cast members and 1,200 crew members.

