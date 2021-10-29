The Witcher season 2 trailer tosses more monsters and mayhem into the mix

Toss a festive coin to your Witcher, as there's a new trailer for Henry Cavill's monster-hunting adventure which lands in time for the holidays. The Witcher season 2 premieres on Netflix Dec. 17 -- and according to the trailer, "something has changed..."

There's a war on, monsters roam, and Geralt of Rivera is soon embroiled in more stylishly bloody swordplay. He may think the end of days is "horseshit", but it looks like more magical monster-y mayhem is about to be cut loose.

Previously Netflix shared a video exploring the Witcher season 2's coronavirus-delayed production. Clips of the new season were also teased at Netflix's recent Tudum event showcasing various forthcoming shows, including Witcher prequel Blood Origin.

The show is based on a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski that began in 1992. They've since been adapted into a beloved video game series, multiple comic books (and one very bad 2001 movie).