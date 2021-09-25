Watch The Witcher season 2 trailer, first looks and Blood Origin prequel preview

Netflix

The Witcher season 2 is officially on its way, with a trailer and two sneak-peek videos dropping Saturday at Netflix's first-look Tudum event. Oh, and the monster-battling series starring Henry Cavill has been confirmed for season 3.

As if that wasn't enough, Netflix also confirmed a family-friendly animated series and another anime movie set in the Witcher world, as well as dropping a behind-the-scenes teaser of prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Here's the trailer for season 2:

Watch The Witcher's first sneak peek as Geralt reconnects with his old friend Nivellen:

In the second clip, Ciri and Geralt aren't alone...

And here's a glimpse of prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, guided by showrunner Declan de Barra:

After a long and difficult process shooting during the pandemic, season 2 sees Henry Cavill's Geralt and Freya Allen's Ciri figuring out their new dynamic, having been fated to come together as guardian and ward. The fallout from season 1 is clearly still fresh, so it's going to take some time to figure things out. A return to the witcher haven of Kaer Morhen introduces the audience to a whole host of other witchers -- some far more chatty than the grunty Geralt.

But as is always the case for the life of a witcher, there are monsters and bad guys aplenty, so no rest for the wicked. As for what happens to fan favorites Yennefer and Jaskier? That remains to be seen.

Now we just have to wait it out in Kaer Morhen until Dec. 17.