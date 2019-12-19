The Witcher, explained: All the backstory and characters you need to know

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Netflix's The Witcher will be the last big show for 2019 and according to early impressions, it could be one of the best of the year.

It's also one of the few new shows this year that comes with a vast backstory. The Witcher is based on a series of Polish novels that started in 1992 and has since been adapted into a series of popular video games, multiple comic books and one poorly received film.

This primer will help newcomers get up to speed with the Witcher universe.

What is a Witcher?

The Witcher is not a person, but rather a profession. To put it simply, they're monster hunters. The Continent, the land where the Witcher takes place, has a variety of beasts and ghouls. Some notable examples include the walking spirit of a forest called the leshen that is made up of plants, animal pelts and skulls, and the bruxa, powerful female vampire who has a deafening scream.

Witchers are trained to dispose of these monsters using a variety of tools and weapons at their disposal. Their most useful is their silver swords because the metal is usually the most effective against unholy beasts. They also have a selection of simple magic spells called Signs that can be cast using a particular sign with their hands. Two commonly used are the telekinetic push Aard or the fire spell Igni. Witchers can use Signs quickly in a battle at the expense of a bit of their own endurance.

One of the most important Witcher tools is a silver medallion. These magical neckpieces vibrate when monsters are nearby or if magic is being used, which makes them invaluable to a monster hunter.

How does one become a Witcher?

Witchers are not born, they're made. Orphaned kids make up many of the monster hunters, and they're trained at schools located in different parts of the world. Each one has their own specialties and is represented by a different animal:

Wolf

Cat

Viper

Griffin

Bear

Manticore

Crane

Those training to become a Witcher learn magic, bestiary, weapons and herbalism. Once ready, a student will partake in a Trial of the Grasses where they're strapped to a table and are given different chemicals called Grasses. This process is what gives a Witcher several physical advantages such as improved healing, the ability to see in the dark and supernatural strength. The trial is painful and dangerous with most wannabe Witchers dying in the process.

A student becomes a full-fledged Witcher once the trials are over. They will then travel across the land hunting monsters for money, being despised by others for their unique appearance.

Witchers are a dying breed. There are far fewer monster hunters as the lands have become safer, so their services are less needed. The Witchers are also reluctant to train new recruits as they're all too familiar with the pain from their trials.

Katalin Vermes/Netflix

Who is Geralt of Rivia?

Geralt, played by Henry Cavill in the series, is considered a unique Witcher. Because of his ability to withstand the Trial of the Grasses, he was subjected to additional testing, causing him to gain more abilities while also turning his skin and hair pale white. He was left at School of the Wolf as a child by his mother Visenna, who was a sorceress. It's presumed that his father is a warrior named Korin who once helped Visenna.

Despite what his name suggests, Geralt is not from the land of Rivia. Witchers are taught to come up with their own surnames in order to appease potential clients. He originally wanted his name to be Geralt Roger Eric du Haute-Bellegarde, but after a bit of ridicule from his teacher, Geralt took a knife and picked a random spot on the world map, which ended up being Rivia.

In the early novels -- Sword and Destiny was the first novel although the second, The Last Wish, is considered the first canonically -- Geralt's adventures are split into short stories with a similar tone. He's often hired by someone wealthy, usually royalty, who asks him to deal with some sort of beast. He's a pragmatist when it comes to monster hunting, but he's also a cynic when it comes to humans. His jobs have him dealing with people who hide their true intentions and, at times, can be a monster in their own right.