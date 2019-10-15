The Witcher 3 is now out on Switch

CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch, with the Complete Edition now available to buy in retail stores and digitally through the Nintendo eShop. The Witcher 3, which CNET sister site GameSpot calls "arguably one of the best games of this generation," also has a new trailer to mark its release on the Switch.

The Complete Edition is available for purchase in both retail, as well as digitally on the Nintendo eShop. If you buy it retail, you'll also get stickers, a map and a booklet called The Witcher Universe: Compendium.

The open-world adventure game sees you play as Geralt, a Witcher aka professional monster hunter. In the third installment, your goal is to find Ciri before a group called the Wild Hunt does. The game takes place during a war between the Temerians and the Nilfgaardians.

It was already available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and there's a Netflix series being made based on the games.