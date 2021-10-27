The Wheel of Time trailer wheels in 360 degrees of fantasy fun

Amazon's next fantasy epic is ready and wheeling as The Wheel of Time introduces a new trailer that rotates 360 degrees.

The trailer showcases Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a warrior witch who recruits five youngsters for a journey across a fantasy land to face the ominously named Dark One. The TV show is based on Robert Jordan's best-selling fantasy novel series of more than 14 books, and its first three episodes premiere Friday, Nov. 19 on streaming service Amazon Prime Video. New episodes follow each Friday until the season finale Dec. 24.

The trailer plays out as a YouTube 360-degree video, which means you can pan left to see Moiraine's magic swirling or pan left to see the Dark One's minions loom from the gloom.

Despite COVID delays to production, Amazon has already confirmed a second season of The Wheel of Time. Among the young cast, Daniel Henney plays Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski is Rand al' Thor, Marcus Rutherford plays Perrin Aybara, Zoë Robins is Nynaeve al' Meara, and Barney Harris plays Mat Cauthon. The show also stars Sophie Okonedo, Álvaro Morte from Money Heist and Michael McElhatton from Game of Thrones.

It's a bumper time for beloved books hitting the screen: Dune is a hit in theaters now, Amazon has spent unheard-of amounts of money on a new Lord of the Rings series, and there's more fantasy and sci-fi novel adaptations still to come.