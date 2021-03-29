The Weeknd hints he may release new song as an NFT

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Singer The Weeknd, who performed at halftime of the 2021 Super Bowl, says he'll release an upcoming song as an NFT. At least that's what a cryptic tweet seems to indicate.

"New song living in NFT space. Coming soon…" the singer wrote on Friday.

new song living in NFT space. coming soon... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 26, 2021

"NFT" stands for nonfungible token, and as we explain here, NFTs are a bit complicated. They offer a blockchain-created certificate of authenticity for a digital asset such as an artwork, video, or in this case, a piece of music. They are recorded in a digital ledger in the same way as cryptocurrency, so there's a listing of who owns each one, and the digital asset tied to the token makes each NFT unique.

The person buying a song as an NFT does not, though, own the intellectual or creative rights to the music. That stays with the artist. And NFTs can be pricey: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold the first-ever tweet as an NFT, for $2.9 million.

Music publication NME points out that the tweet is vague enough that it's possible The Weeknd could release a song titled Living In NFT Space, rather than releasing a song as an NFT itself. A representative for The Weeknd did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Weeknd hasn't provided many details yet on the upcoming song, whether it's an NFT. But in two following tweets, he seemed to suggest he song would still be related to his After Hours album, writing, "P.S. this chapter isn't quite done yet," and then adding, "still tying some loose ends."

p.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet ... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

still tying some loose ends. — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 27, 2021

The Weeknd's halftime show produced at least one meme that's still making the rounds: a clip of the singer finding his way through a mirror-filled set proved the perfect image for a variety of snarky captions.