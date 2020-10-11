The Walmart version of Prime Day starts later today: Here are the top deals coming soon

Amazon Prime Day

If you've just awakened from a deep sleep, welcome to 2020. Stuff you should know: There's a thing call murder hornets, and they have a "slaughter phase." Also, Amazon's Prime Day starts on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and the cascade of sales have already started. Not to be outdone, Walmart is having its own blowout sale today. Starting at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) Sunday and running through Thursday, Oct. 15, there are thousands of Prime Day and Black Friday-like deals to be had.

The sale will include electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Walmart will offer free two-day shipping on orders over $35 for eligible items, and some orders will be eligible for next-day delivery or in-store pickup as well.

We already know about a few of the deals you can claim starting at 4 p.m. PT today. Browse them below, but remember that there will be a lot more great deals to be had. We'll add the best ones we can find as the sale begins, so check back often.

JVC JVC's LT-50MAW595 is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR. It's built on our favorite smart TV OS, Roku TV, and features a trio of HDMI inputs. Regularly selling for $349, it's 37% off during the sale, while supplies last. This deal doesn't start until 4 p.m. PT today.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Roku Streaming Stick Plus supports HD, 4K and HDR content from all the major streaming services, It includes Roku's enhanced remote control with voice control, and adds thousands of streaming channels to your TV (but notably, still no HBO Max at the moment). You can save 24% during Walmart's sale this week. For more details, read CNET's review of the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. This deal doesn't start until 4 p.m. PT today.

JVC If you want to grab a TV for under $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might be just the ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (it has a 720p resolution) has Roku built-in, so when you factor in what you'd spend on a Roku media player, it's like you're getting the TV for $70 or so. This set has three HDMI inputs, USB and a suite of audio and video connections. Regularly $130, you can save about 24% during the sale, while supplies last. This deal doesn't start until 4 p.m. PT today.

Shark Shark's Shark Rotator Freestyle Cordless Stick Vacuum is an upright 7.5-pound vacuum with a two-speed brush roll that's optimized for both carpet and bare floors. It includes a charger that doubles as a storage dock, and it can completely recharge the vac in four hours. The SV1110 usually sells for $128 but is 38% off during this sale, while supplies last. This deal doesn't start until 4 p.m. PT today.

Ninja Ninja's BL780 Supra Kitchen Blender System is a blender and food processor in one. It's built around a 1,200-watt, 1.5-horsepower motor and comes with a pair of Ninja cups with to-go lids, an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72-ounce blending jar, an assortment of blades and more. The system usually sells for $170 but is 44% off during this sale, while supplies last. This deal doesn't start until 4 p.m. PT today.

