The Walking Dead season 11 pushed to 2021

The next season of AMC's The Walking Dead has been delayed by a year. The season 10 finale, meant to air in April, will now be broadcast Oct. 4, while season 11 has been pushed back to fall 2021, CNET sister site Comicbook.com reported Friday. Season 11 was originally meant to air in fall 2020, but now won't go into production until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There's also six more episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 that will be hitting screens in early 2021, the series revealed Friday.

The season 6 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead will air Oct. 11, 2020 while the series premiere of The Walking Dead: World Beyond will take place on Oct. 4, 2020.

During the virtual San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, showrunner Matt Negrete confirmed World Beyond finished post-production prior to the COVID-19 lockdown. "All the first season is in the can," he said. "We are in the midst of working on season 2 right now."

The trailer for World Beyond was also showed off Friday.

