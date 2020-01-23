The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners explores undead New Orleans in VR

Skydance Interactive

If you're looking for a little VR survival horror action, you can take a stab at The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. It hit Steam and the Oculus Store on Thursday, and you can play with Oculus Rift, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest (this requires a Link cable) and HTC Vive. It'll reach PlayStation VR in the spring, with an Oculus Quest standalone coming later in the year.

A pair of trailers -- one focused on narrative and one on gameplay -- reveal how undead hordes and morally questionable survivors have ruined New Orleans. The art style will be familiar to fans of Telltale's Walking Dead adventure games, also published by Skybound, and this game features a similar "moral choice" element.

You scavenge supplies, and you battle both walkers and humans as you explore the flooded city.

"We set out to create an experience that players and fans could fully immerse themselves in, which you can't get from playing a console or mobile title," Adam Grantham, creative director at co-publisher Skydance Interactive, said in a release.

The standard edition costs $40. The Tourist edition, which has digital bonus conten, costs $50. The $150 physical Tower edition comes with a backpack you can use as a VR headset carrying case.