The Walking Dead ending after season 11, but Daryl and Carol will live on

AMC

After 11 seasons of gruesome zombie deaths in an apocalyptic world, The Walking Dead will end after its 11th season in 2022, the AMC network announced on Wednesday. But it's not the end for everyone -- fan favorites Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) will live on in a spinoff show.

"We have a lot of thrilling story left to tell on TWD, and then, this end will be a beginning of more Walking Dead — brand new stories and characters, familiar faces and places, new voices, and new mythologies," show co-creator Scott M. Gimple in a statement. "This will be a grand finale that will lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives."

Thirty episodes of The Walking Dead remain. Six season 10 episodes are scheduled for 2021, and then the final season, season 11, will include 24 episodes, and is expected to run through late 2022.

The Walking Dead premiered on Halloween night in 2010. Reedus and Peletier have been with the show since the first season. Details of their spinoff show have yet to be announced.

"Daryl's relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick)," Reedus said in a statement. "I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can't wait to see where their ride goes from here."