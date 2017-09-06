New 'The Walking Dead' AR app tests your zombie battle plan

GIF by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

When "The Walking Dead" returns for its eighth season, you can invite a scary zombie into your viewing party photos with this app.

The Walking Dead Encounter app, launching Wednesday on both iOS and Android, lets you drop a zombie (referred to by the show as "walkers") into your world just like Pokemon in Pokemon Go or background filters in Snapchat.

You can select between a male or female walker, and pose it next to whoever you want for a photo or a video. You can also opt to use the "Scare Me!" mode to randomly put the monster somewhere in your surroundings for you to discover.

In both video recordings and the "Scare Me!" mode, the app plays sound effects as the animated walker comes to get you.

The app, which was first previewed just outside San Diego Comic-Con in July, is part of a partnership between the AMC network that airs the show and the Mountain Dew soda brand.

By scanning Mountain Dew commercials airing during "The Walking Dead" or soda products with show branding, you can unlock up to 20 other walkers in the app.