'Walking Dead's' Daryl says he's 'ready to kill everybody'

Enlarge Image Gene Page/AMC

(Warning: Spoilers for "The Walking Dead" ahead.)

Daryl Dixon fans can be forgiven if they've been incredibly frustrated by the way their favorite "Walking Dead" character has been treated lately. Kept in a jail cell listening to insane music and eating dog food? Sure, he's still Daryl (played by actor Norman Reedus), so it doesn't really seem to get to him, but is this really a good use of one of television's best characters?

Well, raise a glass of peach schnapps, because Daryl is BACK. Reedus told Entertainment Weekly this week that once the zombie show returns with its midseason premiere Feb. 12, the Daryl we know and love is back in action.

"He wants revenge," Reedus told EW. "He's ready to fight. When he goes back in that last episode and hands Rick (Andrew Lincoln) back his stuff, it was like, 'Let's go! Let's go beat this guy up. Let's go take what's ours and fight this monster.' So, you know, he's in kill mode."

Daryl's not the kind of guy who enjoys sitting around musing on things, especially if those things are the brutal murders of two of his buddies. "I feel like he spent his time in the hole thinking about Glenn and thinking about Abraham," Reedus said. "He took it very personal, and felt like it was his fault...Now he's ready to get revenge. He's ready to go kill everybody."

And "everybody" starts with an "N" and ends with an "E-G-A-N."

"I think you're going to start to see a little fear in that bad guy's eyes," he says of Jeffrey Dean Morgan's creepy character with the barbed-wire wrapped lovely named Lucille. "He's been walking tall long enough wielding his little toy bat around. Time to bring that guy down a notch."

How did that annoying jail-cell torture song go? Oh yeah, we're "breaking out the good champagne."

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition, right here.