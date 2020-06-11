The Vizio PX-Series 4K Quantum LED is a better value than OLED and it's $200 off

Vizio

When CNET's David Katzmaier reviewed the Vizio P-Series Quantum X last year, it distinguished itself as a superb TV with an outstanding picture that just happened to cost hundreds less than OLED equivalent models. That certainly got my attention because, while OLED will admittedly outperform this PX, it won't run rings around it. The differences are marginal enough that you may well relish saving hundreds of dollars to get a picture that's nearly as good. And right now, there's even more of a price incentive. Through Friday, June 12, you can get the at Costco. That's $220 less than Costco's usual price, and is even $100 or so less than the price you can get on a refurbished model at other retailers.

Vizio's PX Series is a 4K UHD display with a minimal bezel that stands on chrome legs. In the review, Katzmaier praised the TV's contrast, which is helped in large measure by 384 local dimming zones. Meanwhile, the set's quantum dots let it deliver great HDR color with a gamut that approximated what many much higher priced TVs are capable of. Its 120Hz panel is also faster than other comparable sets' 60Hz refresh rate.

Around back, you'll find a generous five HDMI ports, component video, USB, Ethernet and both optical and stereo analog audio outputs.

If it has any substantial shortcomings, you might criticize Vizio's smart TV software, which falls far short of what Roku offers. The good news, of course, is you can easily rectify that problem by adding an actual Roku.

If you aren't a Costco member yet, you can .

Now playing: Watch this: Behind the scenes with Vizio's new OLED TV and more

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.