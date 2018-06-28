CNET también está disponible en español.

The very best home appliance deals this Fourth of July

Celebrate Independence Day with these awesome appliance discounts.

Lexy Savvides/CNET

Independence Day is upon us. Amid the family cookouts, fireworks and other festivities, there are a lot of excellent product deals to be had. Here's a roundup of the very best appliance discounts this Fourth of July.

Best Buy

Home Depot

Refrigerators

Ranges

Dishwashers

Kitchen suites (includes matching fridge, range, dishwasher and microwave)

Total savings when you buy all four KitchenAid appliances: $1,704

Washing machines and dryers

Vacuum cleaners

Macy's

Sears

We'll be sure to update this list as we see new deals pop up, so check back to see the latest in smart home and appliance discounts.

