The Vantrue N1 Pro Mini dashcam hits an all-time low: $55

Cameras everywhere: Good thing or bad thing? Discuss.

I do think dashcams are a good idea, and in fact I'd like to see automakers start building them into cars. Until that happens, however, you'll have to bring your own. But doing so doesn't have to be expensive.

Indeed, for a limited time, and while supplies last, the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini 1080p dash cam is just $54.99 when you clip the on-page $10-off coupon and apply promo code CNETVN1P. It normally runs $79.99 and has never been priced this low.

"Mini" is right: This camera measures just 2.5 by 1.5 by 0.9 inches. It's designed to suction-cup to your windshield, but at that size it shouldn't block your view in the slightest.

The N1 Pro ticks all the important boxes: Sony 1080p image sensor, loop recording, night-vision mode, collision detector, time-lapse photo mode and optional GPS.

It has a 4.3-star average rating from over 100 buyers. And most of those reviews are legit, according to both Fakespot and ReviewMeta.

I haven't tried this myself, though, and I'm no expert with this product category. But Roadshow's Brian Cooley is, so check out his recent story about dashcam tech -- which also lists some of his favorite models.

For just $55, this is about as affordable as dashcams get. And whether you're a Lyft or Uber driver or you just want to capture the occasional meteor strike, it might be a good idea to start using one.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: I never made it to Bohemian Rhapsody in the theater, but everyone I know who saw it loved it. So it's definitely on my to-rent list.

But you know what? It'll cost me $6 to rent, and Vudu and Amazon are currently offering Bohemian Rhapsody to own (HD) for just $10.

Granted, I don't know for sure that I'll like the movie enough to watch it a second time, but for an extra $4 I'll take that gamble. And I was willing to spend $10 for a theater ticket anyway, so it's kind of a wash.

By the way, Fandango and iTunes also have it on sale for $10, the latter in 4K for the same price. Even better, this is a Fox movie, so you can buy it on any of those services. And if you have a free Movies Anywhere account, it will sync to the others at no extra charge.

