The US now has more coronavirus cases than China

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The US has topped China in coronavirus cases, with more than 82,000 people now infected in the US according to tracking numbers from John Hopkins University. China's coronavirus case count is sitting at around 81,700, while Italy is around 80,500.

There have been over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths in the US. By comparison, however, there have been around 8,200 fatalities in Italy, 4,100 in Spain, 3,300 in China, 2,200 in Iran and 1,700 in France.

During a White House coronavirus task force briefing Thursday afternoon, US President Donald Trump said the jump in cases is "a tribute to our testing."

"We're doing tremendous testing," Trump said.

Trump argued it's uncertain what the numbers are in China, and that he's speaking with Chinese President Xi Jinping at 9:00 p.m. ET tonight.

Globally, coronavirus cases sit at 526,000 as of 3:00 p.m. PT on March 26, with deaths reaching 23,700.