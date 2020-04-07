The Upright Go posture trainer is on sale for an all-time-low $47

Upright

How's your posture? If you're a sloucher, others may perceive you as a slacker -- and you're not doing your back any favors, either. Thankfully, there's a gizmo for that, and it's on sale: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the original -- the lowest price I've seen. It normally sells for $80.

I've actually been test-driving the newer Upright Go 2 for a few weeks. Although it's slightly smaller and charges via USB-C rather than Micro-USB, the hardware is more or less the same otherwise. To be honest, I was struggling with the price: $100 just seems too high for what is basically a Bluetooth accelerometer.

But $47? Now we're in the reasonably priced ballpark. The Go works like this: You stick it to your back, just below your neck and between your shoulder blades. Then you fire up the app and engage in a training session, in which the Go vibrates if it detects you slouching more than a couple degrees.

It's not meant to be worn all day; the training sessions are only about 7-10 minutes at first, though you can switch to "tracking" mode after that if you want to see how your posture fares throughout the day. (The Go doesn't buzz in this mode, it merely captures posture data.) I found this a little odd; wouldn't all-day training make more sense? Or at least several times per day?

The app is good, very informative and easy to use, and I was surprised by how well the adhesive pad stayed sticky after days of use. (You get nine extra pads in the box; extras are available for purchase. There's also an optional necklace that lets you dispense with the pads.)

CNET hasn't reviewed the Upright Go, but nearly 90 Best Buy customers gave it a 4.4-star average. (It fared less well at Amazon: 3.9 stars from over 1,800 buyers.)

I'll simply say this: If you sit all day, this may help you sit up straighter. And if you tend to slouch when you stand, this may help you stand up straighter. I wouldn't pay $80 for it or even $60, but $47? Something to consider.

Your thoughts?

