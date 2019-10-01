Josh Miller/CNET

I'm a strong believer in having a backup phone. You just never know when your daily driver is going to get lost, stolen, broken or whatever. Your whole life is in that thing, so it makes sense to have a spare you can whip out if the need arises.

Meanwhile: kids. At some point you're probably going to give in and get your teen a phone, but it's like a first car: You want cheap, reliable transportation, no bells or whistles necessary.

I'm not saying today's deal couldn't serve as a primary phone for an adult, just that it's also particularly well-suited to the above scenarios. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Quickshipelectronics via eBay has the open-box unlocked Motorola Moto G6 for just $87.99. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The budget-phone darling of 2018 (though recently supplanted by the Moto G7), the Moto G6 was $249 when it first hit the scene. At that time, CNET's Patrick Holland concluded that "a budget phone shouldn't be this good" in his Moto G6 review.

Indeed, it's a surprisingly capable device, able to work on both CDMA and GSM networks (meaning you can take it to just about any carrier).

The G6 features an expansive 5.7-inch screen, an expandable (via microSD) 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras, USB-C charging, a glass backside and various other surprising-for-the-price amenities.

The seller notes that although the phone may have "slightly distressed" packaging, it comes with all original accessories and a one-year warranty.

Spare phone, primary phone, kid phone -- however you intend to use it, the Moto G6 is an outright steal at this price. Grab one before they're gone.

Bonus deal: Own John Wick and John Wick 2 for $4 each

I'm officially ready to find out what all the John Wick fuss is about. Because for the price of a rental, I can own the film.

For a limited time, Fanflix has the digital editions of John Wick for $3.99 and John Wick: Chapter 2 for $3.99.

I wasn't previously familiar with this seller, but the deal works like this: When you buy either title, you can unlock it for viewing on FandangoNow, Google Play, iTunes or Vudu. (Alas, these titles aren't Movies Anywhere-compatible.)

I successfully purchased the first movie, then easily added it to my Vudu account. (It showed up there as the Ultra-HD version, just FYI.) Your mileage may vary, of course, but it worked for me. Weekend plans: done!

