The LG G6 was among the more celebrated flagship phones of 2017, with the Plus model upping the ante with an impressive 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and bundled B&O Play headphones.

It debuted with an $800 price tag, followed earlier this year by the arrival of an Amazon Prime-exclusive version for $520. On Monday, however, and for a limited time, Prime subscribers can get the unlocked LG G6 Plus (128GB) for $410. That's the lowest it's ever been.

Why the G6 Plus instead of something newer? Well, the price, obviously, but there are a few perks I think merit consideration. First, LG bundles the aforementioned earphones (which are wired, which means: headphone jack!), far superior to what you normally get with a phone. Second, if you register the G6 Plus after you buy it, LG will extend the warranty to two years -- something you rarely see.

Beyond that, you get an all-around solid phone that's unlocked to work with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon. CNET hasn't reviewed it (though you can get an overall sense of it from the non-Plus G6 review), but it's widely regarded as a 4-star phone.

