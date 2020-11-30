The Undoing finale: The ending explained and all your questions answered

HBO

HBO miniseries The Undoing, starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as a wealthy Upper East Side couple in big legal trouble, is now over. After six tense episodes that had the internet spinning endless theories about who murdered Elena Alves and why, we finally learned the killer's identity in Sunday's final episode, The Bloody Truth. But that doesn't mean every single question raised by the thriller has been answered beyond a reasonable doubt.

Let's put on our flowy Stevie Nicks-style coats, stroll through (an oddly empty) Central Park and dive in, shall we?

Warning: Major, major spoilers ahead. Like really, really big ones, including the biggest one of the whole series.

Who killed Elena Alves and why?

Viewers had all kinds of ideas but, in the end, the answer was right under our naive noses. The murderer was Grace's husband, Jonathan Fraser, the pediatric oncologist on trial for murdering his lover, the mother of his former patient -- and of his own infant daughter. The revelation that he killed Alves following an argument unfolded in flashbacks, and turned out to be as obvious as it was shocking. It also cemented the show as a psychological thriller more than the twist-filled whodunnit many viewers have come to expect from adapted mystery novels.

"I love that collectively, as an audience, we are all so used to processing wild-ass twists and turns," one viewer tweeted. "All The Undoing had to do to fool us was shoot straight."

I love that, collectively, as an audience we are all so used to processing wild ass twists and turns. All #TheUndoing had to do to fool us was shoot straight. pic.twitter.com/bIetUkvo0v — Desirée (@KhalDesi) November 30, 2020

The show's executive producer, David E. Kelley, has heard the various theories -- about the killer being Grace's father Franklin (Donald Sutherland), her son Henry (Noah Jupe) or her friend Sylvia (Lily Rabe) -- and thinks they reflect one of the show's intent, to turn the mirror of truth back on viewers. In designing the episodes, we were inviting people to play with their biases and their curiosity and their version of the truth," he told TVLine.

Hopefully, all the characters falsely accused in the court of public opinion can accept the many apologies of the sleuthing public. I'd like to say a personal sorry to Sylvia (Lily Rabe) for assuming she'd turn out to be the worst friend ever. (There were just so many shots that seemed to say, "Look at me! I'm a clue!" Lessons learned.) Says Kelley, "There were scenes with Sylvia that were deliberately cryptic, but it was never part of the master plan to have her be part of the crime."

Sylvia told us in the first episode and I still blamed her. #TheUndoing #TheUndoingHBO pic.twitter.com/NARmFyirkp — CP (@gymmomoftwo) November 30, 2020

The Undoing is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz's You Should Have Known. And from that title alone, we probably should have. So why didn't we? And…

Why was Grace so blind to the truth?

Deep, deep, oh-so-deep denial. Despite being a Harvard-educated clinical psychologist who considered herself adept at reading people, it was simply too shattering for her to fully absorb the mounting signs her beloved husband was a sociopath (including the most glaring one, the revelation that he displayed zero grief when his little sister died all those years ago). So to protect herself, her marriage, her son and her basic assumptions about pretty much the entire world, Grace keeps herself in a state of denial, until she just can't any longer.

The genius of the show is the way it makes viewers just as reluctant to face the truth about Jonathan as Grace is -- and we're not even married to the guy. No one wants to believe that someone who, by all accounts, has devoted his life to healing could so recklessly and brutally take a life. And as Grace suggests to more than one patient early on, the mind can go to great lengths to deny information that conflicts with truths we don't want to see, especially when those truths involve loved ones.

The Undoing telling us all about ourselves and our unwillingness to see and believe the truth even when it's right in our faces#theundoing pic.twitter.com/JfqUXMeDgg — Marriage, Misfits, & Mayhem (@MayhemMisfits) November 30, 2020

Plus, let's face it. Hugh Grant's masterfully manipulative Jonathan also knew how to turn up the awww-shucks charm in that special Hugh Grant-ey, head-cocked, romantic-lead kind of way. The charming British accent probably didn't hurt either. Up until the last 10 or 15 minutes of the finale, it was still easy to believe Jonathan had been falsely accused -- until he set off with Henry on the creepiest father-son road trip ever, getting more crazed with every swerve of the family SUV.

HBO

What finally wakes Grace up?

Look closely in the final episode as Jonathan suggests Henry might have killed Elena in an attempt to keep his fractured family together, and you can see a subtle shift happening in Grace. She may not know her husband the way she thought she did, but she certainly knows her son. And she's absolutely sure he's a good kid. He may have it in him to leave his violin on the floor out of its case (bad idea), but he certainly doesn't have it in him to beat a woman to death.

It is shortly after she calls her friend Sylvia, a lawyer, and says she needs to talk to her. We aren't privy to what they discuss during their early-morning stroll, but presumably, Sylvia is advising Grace on how to take the stand and corner her cheating narcissist of a husband.

What's with Franklin's eyebrows?

A wealthy, influential man like Franklin needs wealthy, influential eyebrows, apparently. It was hard to miss the pointy cantilever-like brows, which social media quickly turned into a character of their own.

"I can't believe Donald Sutherland's eyebrows don't get a separate cast credit in The Undoing," one Twitter user wrote.

I can’t believe Donald Sutherland’s eyebrows don’t get a separate cast credit in #TheUndoing — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) November 23, 2020

Wrote one another, "Are we SURE the killer wasn't Donald Sutherland's eyebrows?!"

I can’t believe Donald Sutherland’s eyebrows don’t get a separate cast credit in #TheUndoing — Eileen (@EileenBillinson) November 23, 2020

Will there be a season 2?

HBO clearly angled The Undoing as a limited series, so it seems unlikely. However, both Kelley and director Susanne Bier have made comments that leave the door open just a sliver for fans who want to pry it open. "Of course you wonder what comes after this is over. We did joke about it on set," Bier told OprahMag.com. Asked about the possibility of another season, she said, "I won't rule it out. But it's not in the concrete works."