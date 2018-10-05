The Umbrella Academy release date revealed, trailer debut at New York Comic-Con 2018

Netflix

The Umbrella Academy family of superheroes will debut Feb. 15, 2019 on Netflix.

The debut date was announced Friday during the Netflix and Chills panel during New York Comic-Con 2018, during which the show's first trailer was screened to the audience and the cast took the stage.

While the trailer itself isn't on the internet yet, it opens with the adoption of each of the six children of The Umbrella Academy. Fast forward 17 years later and their father is dead. Some of the children appear to be dancing, perhaps celebrating the death of their father, but others look upset by his passing. While the family do each have superpowers, they are only glimpsed in the trailer.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

The show, which is based on popular comics and graphic novels published by Dark Horse Comics, will focus on the family as they attempt to solve the mystery of their father's death while dealing with each other's difficult personalities.

The Umbrella Academy's first season will consist of 11 episodes. The show stars Ellen Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Emmy Traver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Daved Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five and Mary J. Blige as Cha-Cha.

This story is breaking and will be updated.