The Umbrella Academy is the most searched Netflix show of 2019

Netflix

The average Netflix user reportedly watches about two hours a day, but what are they watching? Netflix tends to be pretty mum on viewership numbers, but a ranking done by HighSpeedInternet.com, based on Google Trends, offers some interesting insight on the matter. The internet service provider tracker compiled data of the most searched shows on Netflix in 2019, narrowing a list down to the top 11 shows with the highest search volume.

While the futuristic sci-fi series Black Mirror was a popular search with various coastal states like Alaska, California and New York, it was superhero saga The Umbrella Academy that dominated the map.

Based on the Eisner-award winning Dark Horse comic series created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy tells the story of a very dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father's death and possibly stop the apocalypse.

Premiering in February 2019, The Umbrella Academy was watched by 45 million households within the first four weeks. And it was the most googled Netflix show in 15 states for 2019.

Netlfix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Prison drama-comedy Orange is the New Black came in second as the most searched in 2019. Fans searched online for more details about Orange is the New Black the most in 11 states, including West Virginia, Maine and Michigan.

Netflix

Orange is the New Black has been one of the most successful Netflix originals since its debut in 2013. The show's final season released in July, so that might explain why the show came in second on this list of the most popular search of Netflix shows in 2019.

Surprisingly, other popular Netflix shows like Stranger Things and 2018's The Haunting of Hill House only popped up in a few states such as Utah, North Dakota and Tennessee. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, GLOW, Russian Doll, You, and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance didn't even make a single appearance on the map.

Be sure to check out CNET's picks of the best shows of 2019 for more ideas on what to binge next.