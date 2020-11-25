The ultimate social-distance game for kids: 4-player laser tag for $80

ArmoGear

I feel for you, parents of younger kids. You want them outdoors having fun with friends, but also keeping a safe distance. A traditional game of tag doesn't fly (because touching), but you know what does? Laser tag. It is, by definition, meant to be played from afar. Pew-pew!

And here's a great deal on a complete setup: The with promo code CNETLSRF. Price at Amazon: around $100. This is actually $10 less than the last time we shared this deal.

Designed for ages 8 and up, the ArmoGear set includes four laser guns and four vests. You can engage in team or individual play, and you can expand the battlefield with up to four teams of four players each.

Features include sound effects, tactile vibrations, voice-guided instructions and a variety of shooting and gameplay modes. ArmoGear promises an effective range of 150 feet, both indoors and out.

Here's the downside: batteries. Each blaster and each gun requires three AAAs, so you'll need a whopping 24 of them (not included) just to get started. And then you'll land in the poorhouse replacing them.

My recommendation: Get a couple of these . The initial outlay is a bit steep, but you'll save big in the long run.

