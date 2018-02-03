The ultimate digital converter for highest rolling audiophiles

dCS

Data Conversion Systems, Limited (dCS) celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017 with a limited edition of 250 Vivaldi Ones, and half of them have already been sold. Apparently the $80,000 or £55,000 price tag didn't stop perfectionist audiophiles with deep pockets from lining up for a Vivaldi One, an integrated SACD/CD player/digital converter!

Designed and manufactured in Great Britain, Vivaldi One's aluminum chassis is available in a variety of finishes never before seen on dCS products. In addition to the standard anodized silver or black finishes, optional Gloss White and Piano Black's multiple lacquer coats are applied and heat-cured for days for a peerless finish. Alternatively, Vivaldi One can be plated in 24K gold or other precious metals. The painted and plated finishes add upcharges over the standard finish Vivaldi One price!

Of course, it's the tech that resides inside that gorgeous casework that makes the Vivaldi One so special. First there's dCS's proprietary 2.0 Ring DAC that runs PCM digital files up to 24-bit/384 kHz, and DSD files up to DSD128 and DSD in DOP format. Vivaldi One supports all major codecs including MQA, it's Roon Ready, offers Tidal, Apple Airplay and Spotify Connect functionality. Vivaldi One is firmware-upgradeable via CD, USB or online, so dCS can add new features and improve system performance for years to come. Not only that, each Vivaldi One is installed for the customer by dCS engineers. That's pretty special!

Vivaldi One's network interface uses a RJ45 Gigabit connector, and a Network Loop Out on a second RJ45. The USB 2.0 interface is on a B-type connector. There are two XLR inputs, one optical, one BNC and two RCA digital inputs. There are also two word clock BNC connectors, plus stereo analog audio RCA and XLR outputs. The Vivaldi One measures 17.5x16.6x8.7 inches (444x420x220 millimeters), and it weighs 60.4 pounds (27.4 kilograms).

I haven't heard the Vivaldi One, but I'm very familiar with the sound of dCS digital converters and SACD/CD players. They really are the "gold standard" for cost-no-object digital audio.