Black Friday 2019: Best PS4 bundles (including the console and 3 great games for $150)

With Black Friday fast approaching, the deals are now in full swing, making it the perfect time to invest in that console you've been meaning to buy. The biggest deals on PS4 bundles and consoles are now live at all major retailers. Of course, some of the great deals this year are due, at least in part, to news that Sony and Microsoft have slated releases for the new PlayStation 5 and the next Xbox for 2020. But those are the better part of a year away, and we can be thankful for the bounty of low prices being thrown our way right now. With a nod to the earlier PS4 Black Friday deals roundup from our sister site GameSpot, let's get to the good stuff.

First, some quick takeaways:

PlayStation 4 Pro is on sale for $300 ($100 off its usual price)

PS Gold Headset available for $70 (Save $30)

DualShock 4 wireless controllers for $40 (Save $25)

25% off PlayStation Plus yearly subscription

$20 games -- Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition, MediEvil, Concrete Genie and MLB The Show 19

PlayStation Hits for $10, down from $20

Now, let's look at the console bundles in more detail.

Sony If a PlayStation 4 fanboy was trying to convert you to the platform, he would probably list The Last of Us, God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as three of the must-play games you should buy first. With this new bundle, all three of the PS4 exclusives are included. Suffice it to say, it's an awesome trio of single-player games that will keep you occupied for months on end. Just keep in mind that -- with the exception of the teen-rated Horizon Zero Dawn -- these games are very much not for young kids. Read PS4 Slim review.

Sony If you want to get the full PSVR experience, this bundle includes the Motion Controllers, the PlayStation camera and two games: Blood & Truth and Everybody's Golf VR. Read PSVR review.

The current flagship Sony PS4 Pro will be on sale for $300 at multiple online retailers and physical locations including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Gamestop and Amazon. With games and movies displayed in full 4K resolution, this is the best option if you have the budget for it. Read PS4 Pro review.

We'll update this story with additional game deals soon.

Originally posted earlier, updated with official deals announced Monday at PlayStation.com.