It's crazy, is it not, to spend $1,000 for a phone when you can pay a fraction of the price for one that's... well, maybe not exactly as good, but still very good?

I posed that very question about a year ago (almost to the day, in fact), when the Motorola Moto X4 was on sale for $280. That was a pretty good deal.

Today, it's downright stellar: For a limited time, and while supplies last, B&H Photo has the unlocked Motorola Moto X4 for $164.99 when you clip the accompanying $25 coupon.

The X4 saw a summer price-drop that brought Motorola's price down to $299 and Google Project Fi's to $249. But way down here at $165? That's definitely the lowest price I've seen.

I've been using one of these as a backup phone (paired with Sprint's free year of service -- still a thing, by the way), and although my overall usage has been sparse, I definitely like the X4's design and performance.

Here are some of the standout features:

The X4 is unlocked and works with any carrier. It doesn't limit you to just GSM or CDMA networks, it supports both -- meaning you can go to AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon or any of their lower-cost partners (Cricket, Mint Mobile, etc.). B&H includes a Republic Wireless SIM card kit, but you're not obligated to use it.



kit, but you're not obligated to use it. It has a USB-C port instead of micro-USB. The latter deserves a special place in hell, the former is the future.



It has a headphone jack.



It has a dual-lens rear camera that does a solid job creating bokeh effects.



It has an expansion slot for adding tons more storage on the cheap.



It's water-resistant and comes with Android One (meaning stock Android, not some overloaded custom version).



What's not so great about the phone? According to CNET's Motorola Moto X4 review, the camera can be slow to load and has a few issues with wide-angle images.

To that I'll add that the X4 doesn't support wireless charging, though I stand by this $13 accessory that adds the capability.

Bottom line: If you want a mid-range phone but can afford only a budget one, this is the deal to beat.

Your thoughts?

Mynt

Bonus deal: Recently Mrs. Cheapskate came home from a craft fair talking about a foot-massager that she and several friends had tried and loved.The price tag: a hefty $400.

Suspecting a hefty craft-fair markup, I started pricing these elsewhere -- and, long story short, ended up securing this deal: For a limited time, you can get the Mynt Premium air-pressure/Shiatsu foot massager for $149.99 with promo code USM26117. Regular price: $200.

I'll note straight away that there are a lot of other foot massagers on Amazon priced around $100-125, but I don't know how they compare with this one. Here you can choose between three modes and intensity settings (with or without heat), or switch to straight-up Shiatsu if you find the air-pressure massages to be uncomfortable.

And they can be, at first, because this machine can really squeeze your tootsies. I can barely tolerate the medium setting. Overall, however, after a couple weeks testing this, I'm definitely a fan. (I suffer from occasional foot cramps, and I feel like this is helping improve blood-flow.)

The controls are a little awkward, and I wish you had timer options other than the default 20-minute setting. But, man, when those 20 minutes are done, my feet feel awesome. Your mileage may vary.

