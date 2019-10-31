The top-rated Sony SRS-XB20 portable wireless speaker is just $22.79

Sony

No single portable Bluetooth speaker is perfect for everyone -- your preference will depend upon whether you care more about battery life, portability, bass response or whether there's a built-in bottle opener. Despite the variety among speakers, some are beloved, like the Sony XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker. The fun pill shape, the bright blue color and the sound quality all add up to make a winner. Right now, you can get a Sony SRS-XB20 Portable Wireless Speaker for just $22.79 on eBay. The product page will show the price as $26.81, but trust us -- it'll drop when you add it to your cart and land on the checkout page.

CNET hasn't reviewed this one yet, but if you check user ratings far and wide, they're overwhelmingly positive. It's got 4.5 stars on Amazon, for example, where the price is currently hovering around $32.

Now playing: Watch this: Sony makes the PS5 official

The XB20 will run for about 12 hours on a single charge, and the speaker weighs just 1.6 pounds. It has IPX5 water resistance (don't drop it in the swimming pool). If you have an Android phone, you'll appreciate the NFC tag for easy pairing (why, Apple, won't you add this to the iPhone?). And it has a few other surprising features, like an LED light and the ability to "chain" multiple XB20s together for a fuller sound at a party.

Read more: The best Bluetooth speakers for 2019