A $70 convection oven and air fryer to tackle your game-day spread (save $80)

Bella

If you're looking for a hand with your Super Bowl food spread, Best Buy has a right now, while supplies last. Regular price: $150. It's about as helpful a sidekick as you could want for making grease-free batches of crispy wings, fries, mozzarella sticks and pizzas.

Best of all, if you order the Bella oven today, Best Buy will ship it for free and in plenty of time to get in some practice reps before the big game.

Traditional ovens are pretty impractical, when you think about it. They take a long time to heat up and throw off a lot of heat as well. And most are pretty limited in what they can do.

This is a fairly compact, albeit tall, machine, one with space for up to four slices of toast, maybe two pounds of French fries or a 4-pound chicken. Its 10 built-in modes include air fry, roast, broil, pizza, dehydrate and rotisserie.

I haven't tried this model, but it scored a 4.6-star average rating from well over 400 Best Buy buyers. The only thing that gives me pause: The two trays are quite shallow, meaning if you're air-frying french fries, you can't just give them a big shake to turn them over like you can with a traditional air fryer. Instead, you'd have to carefully turn them' using a spatula.

On the other hand, the design of this is such that you might not need to flip them much at all. There's room to spread the fries out and let air circulate from all sides.

That question-mark aside, this looks like a superb buy at $70. Your thoughts?

