The top-rated Bella Pro convection toaster oven is on sale for $60 (save $90)

Bella

Traditional ovens are pretty impractical, when you think about it. They take a long time to heat up and throw off a lot of heat as well (not fun in the summertime). And most are pretty limited in what they can do.

Enter the countertop convection oven, which adds a lot more versatility and typically works faster. I have one that sees almost daily use.

Intrigued? Check out this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Regular price: $150.

This is a fairly compact, albeit tall, machine, one with space for up to four slices of toast, maybe 2 pounds of French fries or a 4-pound chicken. Its 10 built-in modes include air fry, roast, broil, pizza, dehydrate and rotisserie.

I haven't tried this model, but it scored a 4.6-star average rating from well over 400 Best Buy buyers. The only thing that gives me pause: The two trays are quite shallow, meaning if you're air-frying French fries, you can't just give them a big shake to turn them over like you can with a traditional air fryer. Instead you'd have to carefully turn them using a spatula.

On the other hand, the design of this is such that you might not need to flip them much at all. There's room to spread the fries out and let air circulate from all sides.

That question-mark aside, this looks like a superb buy at $60. Your thoughts?

