The top picks from Sam's Club's upcoming one-day holiday sale

Was it only a month ago that Sam's Club had its November One Day Sale to whet our appetite for Black Friday? My, how time flies. We're lining up for final approach to the holidays now, so Sam's Club is back with a one-day sale this Saturday, Dec. 14. Stores open at 7 a.m. local time and details of the sale are chronicled in the store's 20-page flyer.

You'll need a Sam's Club membership, which is $45 for standard Club membership and $100 for Sam's Plus. But if you're already a member, you can give the gift of membership a little bit cheaper during the sale -- you can get memberships up to 10% off (up to a limit of five). Alternately, you can also sign up for the Sam's Club Credit Card -- spend at least $55 in a store on Saturday, and you get $55 towards your purchase.

Cheapskate Rick already teased a huge deal that'll be at the store this weekend: a Legends Ultimate Home Arcade with a massive 350 games built in for $450. That's about $150 less than elsewhere, like at Walmart. What else is there? I've pored over the deals scheduled for Saturday. Here are the ones that you might want to get out of bed for this weekend.

These deals begin at 7 a.m. Dec. 14.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you want to fill an entire wall of your home with a 4K HDR display, your day has come. The Vizio P-Series Quantum doesn't pack an OLED under the hood, but in our recent review, David Katzmaier said "the Vizio P-Series Quantum's overall image quality is as good as any non-OLED TV on the market." Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum review.

Proform If you're a little weirded out by the recent Peloton ad controversy, perhaps you should give that exercise machine a wide berth and consider the Proform Sport 7.0 treadmill instead. Regularly $1,100, it features Bluetooth and its bright 5-inch display has 20 built-in workouts, and speeds up to 10 mph with an incline up to a 10% grade.

SimpliSafe This is a solid home security kit that bundles a smart door lock and 1080p HDR video doorbell. You can use the included keypad, key fob or mobile app to unlock the door, and the system can be self-monitored at no additional cost, or you can subscribe to a 24/7 professional monitoring service through SimpliSafe. Read our SimpliSafe Home Security System review.

Vizio The Vizio SB36512-F6 is a superb sound system that finally brings Dolby Atmos effects to home theater systems that cost under $500. And with this one-day sale, you can actually snag it for a lot less than that -- $299. The compact design includes dedicated rear speakers and a wealth of inputs that include Bluetooth, HDMI and Chromecast Wi-Fi music. Read our Vizio SB36512-F6 review.

Oral-B The best way to brush is with an electric toothbrush, so we're always looking for a great deal. Here's a two-pack on a ProAdvantage 6000 for 33% off. You can connect these Bluetooth-enabled brushes to a mobile app on your phone for real-time feedback on your brushing performance.

