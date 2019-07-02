The TCL 75-inch Roku TV (2019) drops to $799.99

TCL

What a couple days it's been for TCL TV deals. If you happened to be around over the weekend, you know that I spotted the super-popular TCL 65R617 6 Series 65-inch model for $499.99 -- a full $200 below the previous unbelievably low price. It spent Sunday on a rollercoaster, with the price jumping back and forth between $499.99 and $699.99 several times. (Alas, it continues to rest on the latter.)

This morning, another all-time low: Amazon has the TCL 75S425 75-inch Roku TV for $799.99. Regular price: $999.99. Walmart has it for the same price -- which will give you option of returning it locally should it have a problem or not meet your expectations.

Although the 4 Series has been around awhile, this 75-inch model appears to be an early-2019 addition. That's why you won't find it mentioned in David Katzmaier's review of the TCL S425 series.

Katz liked the overall value proposition of the 4 Series, though found the image quality a bit lacking -- especially compared with the aforementioned 6 Series.

The Amazon user reviews are more encouraging, with an average 4.3-star rating from over 900 buyers. Take note, however, that those apply to all the sizes in the lineup, not just the 75-inch. So it's hard to say for sure what users thought of the 75S425.

My take: If you've been thinking about a really big TV, this is one of the best deals I've seen. And in case you're wondering, the 6 Series in this size is currently $1,400. It may be a while before it gets anywhere near this price.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Get the TCL 32-inch TV for $49.99

Speaking of crazy-cheap TVs, let's look at the other end of the size spectrum. Today only, and while supplies last, Amazon has the TCL 32D100 32-inch 720p TV for $49.99. That's $80 off the regular price and an all-time low for this model. Update: The price originally listed here was $79.99, but shortly after I posted, it dropped to $49.99. Given the aforementioned rollercoaster on the 65R617 on Sunday, it's entirely possible it'll jump back up again.

To be clear, this is not a Roku TV. It's a plain old "dumb" TV, though easily smartened by plugging a Fire TV or Roku streamer into one of its three HDMI ports.

And while you might object to the 720-pixel resolution, that's HD enough for this screen size. If you don't need something huge, like in a spare bedroom or workshop, this might be the perfect bargain-basement TV.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.