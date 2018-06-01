The tasty Marvel, Star Wars #NationalDonutDay tweets

Friday's National Donut Day not only brings plenty of opportunities for free or discounted donuts, but also is leading to many movie-themed donut tweets that look so tasty.

For instance, several tweets are taking notice of a scene from Iron Man 2 where Tony Stark makes use of some donuts as a hangover cure.

And there are also many delicious-looking Star Wars-themed pastries hitting Twitter in honor of the day:

While these Stormtroopers appear to be taking a giant donut break:

And if Star Trek is your favorite space story, there is also this photo of several Star Trek: The Next Generation characters surrounding this tasty-looking treat: