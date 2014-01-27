CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Culture

The surprising story of Sony's first Walkman

"Adventures in Tech" reveals how Sony's groundbreaking Walkman was actually a slightly tweaked version of an existing Sony device.

Now Playing: Watch this: The Walkman's amazing origins
4:11

The Walkman is -- quite rightly -- held up as one of history's most groundbreaking gadgets. But did you know that Sony's greatest invention was actually a barely-modified version of an existing product?

You do now! Hit play to see "Adventures in Tech" explain the exciting and surprising origins of the chunky Walkman, with the aid of the original TPS-L2, the sequel WM2 and the Pressman prequel that started it all.

36
Sony's first Walkman, the sequel, and the recorder that started it all (pictures)

More "Adventures in Tech":

An '80s icon, the Walkman made Sony the undisputed king of portable music (well, until someone had to come along and ruin everything). It's natural to associate these game-changing gadgets with a massive technical leap forward, but the Walkman is unique in that it was created by actually removing features from an existing product.

Of course, it's also special because of its incredible design, its pop-culture status, and for getting thousands upon thousands of us through those long car journeys, sat in the back, burning through stacks of AA batteries and winding our tapes with a pencil.

Salute those memories by hitting the play button now, then stick your recollections of the Walkman in the comments below, on our Facebook wall, or drop me a line on Twitter.

Subscribe to Adventures In Tech

Here are the ways you can keep up with every episode of Adventures In Tech:

Subscribe in iTunes

iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD)

Use these RSS feeds

RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ) | RSS (SD)

Subscribe with YouTube

Like the YouTube playlist

Next Article: 'Minority Report' gesture control is about to get very real