The Sure Shot HD brings arcade shooting games into your home

Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Not every product at CES is about changing the world, some are just about having fun. The Sure Shot HD is the perfect example. It's an Android-based game console that allows you to play arcade shooting games at home.

Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET

The Sure Shot HD console is tiny -- about the size of a thick smartphone. It has infrared lights on the front and connects to your television via HDMI. There is an arcade style wireless gun controller, which works similar to the way the NES Zapper did with Duck Hunt.

The Sure Shot HD comes with game Big Buck Hunter Pro. It's just like the arcade version seen in bars and bowling alleys, except it's in HD. You can create a user to post scores to leaderboards and even enter online tournaments. Or you can just play head-to-head with a friend. You even get to shoot-type your initials in next to your score at the end of a game.

Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET

There are a number of other game titles available for the Sure Shot HD. Games are priced similar to those found on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Sure Shot is a small company based in Austin, Texas with just nine employees. Not only has the company made an Android game console, but it's also created a platform (Sure Shot Shop) for game developers to bring other arcade-style shooting games to it.

Photo by Patrick Holland/CNET

The Sure Shot HD is available now for $80 (which converts to £65 and AU$110). That's only $20 more than the NES Classic Mini... but you don't have to wait to buy a Sure Shot HD.